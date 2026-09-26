China, US agree to $30B tariff reduction during Xi's visit
What's the story
China has announced a major agreement with the United States, including a $30 billion reciprocal tariff reduction and the establishment of an artificial intelligence (AI) dialogue. The deal was struck during President Xi Jinping's recent visit to Washington. The Chinese Foreign Ministry also revealed plans for a trade council and to extend the outcomes of earlier talks in Kuala Lumpur.
Agreement
Reciprocal tariff reduction
The US and China have agreed to a reciprocal tariff reduction on $30 billion worth of non-sensitive goods.
The White House confirmed this under the US-China Board of Trade.
The deal includes agricultural products, seafood, logs and wood products, cosmetics, and medical devices from the US side, while small appliances, toys, holiday decorations and children's car seats are from China.
Technological cooperation
Establishment of 'Super Intelligence Dialogue'
The two countries have also agreed to set up a formal channel for AI discussions.
This will be known as the US-China "Super Intelligence Dialogue."
The next round of talks is scheduled for November 2026.
During his discussions with Trump, Xi stressed the need for exchanges on AI risks and benefits, while ensuring humans remain in control of this technology.
Security
Chinese and US militaries agree to sign MoU
The Chinese and US militaries have agreed to sign a memorandum of understanding (MoU) as soon as possible.
The MoU aims to strengthen crisis communication and prevention.
They also plan to continue their joint efforts in locating the remains of US military personnel missing in China, further strengthening bilateral military cooperation between the two nations.