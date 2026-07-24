China's AI boom propels CXMT to global memory-chip prominence
China's memory-chip scene is getting a serious upgrade, all thanks to the country's massive AI growth.
With AI-powered gadgets and huge data centers using memory chips, companies like ChangXin Memory Technologies (CXMT) are now global heavyweights:
CXMT just became the world's fourth-largest memory-chip maker and is changing how both China and the world do tech.
CXMT, YMTC set prices amid scrutiny
CXMT and Yangtze Memory Technologies (YMTC) aren't just following government orders anymore, they're setting their own prices and picking their own customers.
CXMT even landed a more than $7 billion deal with ByteDance, showing off its new clout.
But it's not all smooth sailing: CXMT recently turned down Huawei's request for lower prices, kicked out SiCarrier engineers from its R&D zone, and now Chinese buyers are paying more than they would to Samsung or SK Hynix.
The US Pentagon has also flagged CXMT and YMTC as military-linked, so there's extra scrutiny from abroad.