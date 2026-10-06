China's DeepSeek nears $12B funding ahead of early 2027 IPO
Business
DeepSeek, a rising star in China's AI scene, is close to securing at least $12 billion (80 billion yuan) in its latest funding round.
Big names like Tencent and Contemporary Amperex Technology chipped in, giving DeepSeek a serious boost as it gets ready for its IPO, planned for early 2027.
DeepSeek to install 160,000+ Huawei accelerators
The huge interest came after DeepSeek launched its new V4 Flash AI model, which really got investors excited, so much that the company beat its original funding target by a mile.
The fresh cash will help them set up at least 160,000 Huawei AI accelerators at their Inner Mongolia data center, pushing their tech even further as they chase big goals like artificial general intelligence.