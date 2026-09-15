China's factory output rises 5.2% while retail sales grow 0.4%
China's industrial sector is showing some muscle: factory output jumped 5.2% in August, beating expectations and outpacing July's numbers.
But on the flip side, retail sales barely grew (just 0.4%), hinting that people aren't feeling confident enough to spend, even with weak domestic demand.
China's urban investment down 7.2%
It's not just shopping that's slow: urban investment fell by 7.2% so far this year, and unemployment ticked up to 5.3% in August.
The National Bureau of Statistics admits there's a "strong supply and weak demand" problem and says more action is needed to get things moving again.
Economists urge stronger support for China
Efforts to boost the economy through new loans haven't made much impact yet, with only a small rise in borrowing.
Economists say stronger support is needed soon if China wants business confidence and spending to bounce back before October's Golden Week holidays.