China's increased Russian oil purchases cut India's Russian crude imports
China has started snapping up more Russian oil, and that's left India feeling the pinch.
In August 2026, India's Russian crude imports dropped sharply to 1.87 million barrels a day, way down from July's record 2.79 million barrels a day.
The reason? China is now buying big from Russia's European ports, which generally supply the bulk of India's Russian crude.
India's total crude imports hit 4.17mbd
With China grabbing a larger share, India's total crude imports fell to their lowest since the Iran conflict, just 4.17 million barrels a day in August.
This shift comes as China cuts back on Iranian oil due to US blockades and Middle East tensions, pushing it toward Russian supplies instead.
The article's analysis warns that if this trend sticks around, it could hit India's fuel exports and make Asia's energy markets even tighter than before.