China's industrial profits jump 20.1% in October on AI demand
China's industrial profits shot up by 20.1% in October, the fastest growth since May.
The tech manufacturing scene, especially electronics makers, led the charge as demand for AI hardware sent their earnings soaring.
China Jan-Oct profits up 16%
From January to October, overall profits were up 16% compared with last year.
High-tech manufacturing saw a huge 50.9% boost, with space and rocket companies doing even better at 63.2%.
Commodity producers also cashed in thanks to higher prices for things like copper and aluminum, fueled by the global push for renewable energy and more AI tech, even as trade tensions with the US kept simmering.