China's industrial profits rise 21.1% in May amid weak demand

January-May industrial profits rise 18.8%

From January to May, overall profits climbed 18.8% compared with last year.

tech manufacturers (especially those making computers and electronics) saw profits skyrocket by over 100%, thanks to the global AI boom.

On the flip side, car makers actually lost ground, with profits dropping nearly 20% despite solid export numbers.

Analysts expect the government might step in soon to help struggling sectors find their footing.