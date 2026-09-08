China's Longsys raises $903 million in Hong Kong for chip research
Business
China's Longsys Electronics has raised about $903 million in Hong Kong, all set to boost its research into chip design and advanced memory products.
This big move comes as AI keeps driving up demand for advanced data storage: think everything from your phone and laptop to cars and AI data centers.
Longsys H1 2026 net profit $1.59B
Longsys isn't just raising money. It's making it, too. In the first half of 2026, its net profit surged more than 260-fold compared to last year, hitting $1.59 billion.
Revenue also more than doubled. With brands like FORESEE and Lexar, Longsys is clearly riding the wave of AI-powered tech and showing no signs of slowing down.