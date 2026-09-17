China's Manus splits from Meta after government order, seeks $500 million
Business
Manus, an AI startup from China, is going solo after splitting from Meta, thanks to a government order over technology concerns.
Now, it's looking to raise $500 million and hit a $4 billion valuation, hoping to become China's most valuable startup in its field.
Manus targets global generative AI
Since becoming independent in May, Manus has zeroed in on building generative AI tools for a global market.
Major backers like Tencent, HSG, and ZhenFund are on board: Tencent even bought extra shares after the Meta split.
Their support signals real confidence that Manus can handle tough competition and maybe even go public down the line.