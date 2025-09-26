China's Momenta seeks $5B+ valuation in new funding round

The company is backed by Tencent and Temasek

Founded in 2016, Momenta builds advanced driver assistance and robotaxi tech but doesn't run its own cars—instead, it partners with giants like SAIC Motor, GM, Toyota, and even ride-hailing companies such as Uber.

The company filed confidentially for a US IPO last year, though progress on that deal hinges on market conditions.

For now, they're betting on partnerships and fresh funding to keep pushing their tech forward.