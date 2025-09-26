Next Article
China's Momenta seeks $5B+ valuation in new funding round
Business
Beijing-based startup Momenta is aiming to raise hundreds of millions at a valuation topping $5 billion.
The company, backed by big names like Temasek, Tencent, and Yunfeng Capital, is looking to fuel its next stage of growth in the fast-moving world of autonomous vehicles.
Founded in 2016, Momenta builds advanced driver assistance and robotaxi tech but doesn't run its own cars—instead, it partners with giants like SAIC Motor, GM, Toyota, and even ride-hailing companies such as Uber.
The company filed confidentially for a US IPO last year, though progress on that deal hinges on market conditions.
For now, they're betting on partnerships and fresh funding to keep pushing their tech forward.