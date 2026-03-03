China's new 5-year plan to reshape global economy
China is set to unveil its 15th five-year plan, setting the country's goals through 2030.
The blueprint focuses on modernizing industries like advanced manufacturing and semiconductors, boosting tech innovation, and balancing government guidance with market forces—all under strong Party leadership.
Financial reforms will make Shanghai a bigger international player
This plan isn't just about China—it could shape the global economy.
By aiming to create better jobs, improve education and social safety nets, and ramp up homegrown tech, China wants to rely less on imports and more on its own talent.
With US-China competition heating up, these moves might impact everything from global supply chains to the apps and gadgets you use every day.