China's private manufacturing sector grows for 2nd month: PMI

Factories are pumping out more products and getting steady new orders for several months, especially from Southeast Asia. For the first time in three months, companies started hiring again—so there's some hope for jobs and future growth. Plus, backlogs eased.

Input costs jump, confidence drops

But it's not all good news: input costs jumped at their fastest pace in four months, pushing prices up and making business owners nervous.

Confidence has dropped to a nine-month low as worries about rising expenses grow.

Official stats paint a gloomier picture too—government PMI is down to 49.3, showing weak demand at home even though big firms are holding steady while smaller ones struggle.

