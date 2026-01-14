Next Article
China's steel exports just broke records
Business
China shipped out a record 11.3 million metric tons of steel in December 2025, as exporters rushed to beat new export license rules coming in 2026.
Even with more countries putting up trade barriers, China's annual steel exports jumped 7.5% to over 119 million tons.
What's happening at home and beyond?
Back home, things aren't as bright—China's demand for steel is expected to dip by another 1% this year after a bigger drop last year, mostly because of real estate struggles.
On the flip side, China also imported a record amount of iron ore in 2025 (1.26 billion tons), thanks to strong export demand and low stockpiles.
With global iron ore supply set to grow in 2026, all eyes are on how these shifts could affect prices and keep fueling China's massive steel industry.