China's steel exports just broke records

What's happening at home and beyond?

Back home, things aren't as bright—China's demand for steel is expected to dip by another 1% this year after a bigger drop last year, mostly because of real estate struggles.

On the flip side, China also imported a record amount of iron ore in 2025 (1.26 billion tons), thanks to strong export demand and low stockpiles.

With global iron ore supply set to grow in 2026, all eyes are on how these shifts could affect prices and keep fueling China's massive steel industry.