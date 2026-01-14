Groww profit drops, but business keeps growing
Fintech platform Groww saw its Q3 FY26 profit fall 28% to ₹547 crore compared to last year, mainly because of a one-off gain in the previous period.
Still, revenue actually jumped 26% to ₹1,261 crore—so business is far from slowing down.
Why does this matter?
If you're following India's investing scene or use Groww yourself, here's the interesting part: even with the headline profit dip, Groww's core business is on the up.
Excluding last year's special gain, operating profit actually rose 24%.
Plus, it's only their second quarterly report since going public in late 2025.
What's fueling the growth?
Groww is grabbing more of India's trading action. Their cash equities market share climbed from 21.6% to 28.8%, and equity derivatives share grew too.
Retail investors are trading more than ever on Groww—average daily turnover in both cash and derivatives segments shot up over 20% and 45%, respectively.