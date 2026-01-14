Next Article
State Street invests $65 million in Groww AMC
Business
State Street just invested $65 million (about ₹580 crore) in Groww Asset Management Company, possibly picking up as much as a 23% stake.
The deal, announced on Wednesday, January 14, 2026, is set to boost Groww's global investment options for Indian users and help the company explore international markets.
Why this matters
Groww's revenue jumped 26% year-on-year last quarter to ₹1,261 crore—even though profits slipped by 28%.
This move from State Street comes as Indian retail participation across asset classes is widening and global players are eager to team up with digital-first platforms.
It follows similar interest from big names like Jio Financial and BlackRock, highlighting the growing interest in India's wealthtech scene.