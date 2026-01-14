State Street invests $65 million in Groww AMC

Why this matters

Groww's revenue jumped 26% year-on-year last quarter to ₹1,261 crore—even though profits slipped by 28%.

This move from State Street comes as Indian retail participation across asset classes is widening and global players are eager to team up with digital-first platforms.

It follows similar interest from big names like Jio Financial and BlackRock, highlighting the growing interest in India's wealthtech scene.