India wants to hit $8-10 trillion in exports by 2047
Business
India just set a big goal: reaching an $8-10 trillion export economy by 2047.
NITI Aayog CEO BVR Subrahmanyam shared this vision while launching the Export Preparedness Index in Delhi.
The index checks how ready each state and Union Territory is for global trade, looking at everything from infrastructure to innovation.
Which states are leading the export game?
Coastal states did well thanks to their ports, while some inland states like Uttar Pradesh boosted their rankings through better policies and new infrastructure.
Exports are growing—even with global challenges
Even with tough times worldwide, India's exports for April-November 2025 hit $562 billion—a solid 5.4% jump from last year.
The main drivers? Electronics, engineering goods, pharma, and rice products are all in high demand globally right now.