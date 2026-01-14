India wants to hit $8-10 trillion in exports by 2047 Business Jan 14, 2026

India just set a big goal: reaching an $8-10 trillion export economy by 2047.

NITI Aayog CEO BVR Subrahmanyam shared this vision while launching the Export Preparedness Index in Delhi.

The index checks how ready each state and Union Territory is for global trade, looking at everything from infrastructure to innovation.