China's top AI startups race to IPOs by 2027

China's top AI startups are in a fundraising sprint, aiming to go public in Shanghai or Hong Kong by 2027.

With the cost of building AI and hiring talent rising, and possible US limits on NVIDIA chips, companies like Moonshot AI and DeepSeek are leading the pack, hoping for huge valuations ($30 billion and $70 billion).

Tech giants ByteDance and Tencent are also joining in, raising billions through bonds.