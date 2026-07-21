This might be 1st 'world model' AI start-up going public
What's the story
Chinese artificial intelligence (AI) start-up GigaAI is gearing up for a public listing in Hong Kong. The Beijing-based company is on the verge of closing a new funding round at a whopping $3 billion valuation. This move could make GigaAI the world's first publicly traded world model AI company, amid China's ongoing AI boom.
Business model
GigaAI focuses on 'world models'
GigaAI focuses on "world models," systems that help AI predict human and object movement.
This unique approach has made it the most valuable start-up in China focusing on this technology, according to founder and CEO Huang Guan.
He said, "Globally, we'll be the first to IPO among world model start-ups."
Tech development
World models and their applications
Founded in 2023, GigaAI has been developing its technology for world models, which are expected to be useful in robotics, video games, and self-driving cars.
The company's offerings include models for autonomous driving and humanoid robots.
Guan stressed that China is well-positioned to lead in these areas as it has diverse commercial and industrial application scenarios not available elsewhere.
Market strategy
Client list includes major players
Guan emphasized the start-up's ability to quickly transition from research to engineering, product development, and business.
He said, "We move very quickly from research to engineering to product to business, creating value for our customers."
The company's client list includes major players like state-owned automaker China FAW Group Corp, e-commerce giant JD.com, and postal operator EMS.