Chinese court rules employers cannot fire workers over automation Business May 03, 2026

A Chinese court just made it clear: companies can't let employees go just because AI can do their work.

The case started when a worker was told to take a demotion after his role was automated, and he was fired after refusing the demotion.

The court pointed out that while AI is great for boosting efficiency, it shouldn't come at the expense of people's rights, saying employers "Employers are prohibited from shifting operating costs to employees."