Chinese companies get 8x more subsidies than Indian counterparts

Subsidy comparison

Disparity in subsidies a factor in manufacturing competitiveness

The OECD report found that between 2005 and 2024, Chinese firms received an average of three to eight times more government support than those based in the OECD. This is a conservative estimate, and these subsidies were also much higher than what non-OECD economies like Brazil, India, and Indonesia received. The disparity in subsidies is one of the key factors contributing to China's manufacturing competitiveness.