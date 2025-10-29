Chinese nationals behind ₹28,000cr loan app, cryptocurrency scams: ED

Victims harassed or blackmailed; several suicides

People who couldn't pay back were harassed or blackmailed using their personal info, leading to several tragic suicides.

The scam money was laundered through Indian NBFCs and fintechs before being sent abroad or converted into crypto.

The ED is still investigating money trails and recently froze ₹500 crore linked to a major crypto scam involving at least 10 Chinese nationals.