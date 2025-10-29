Cognizant's Q3 revenue soars to $5.415B, marking a 7.4% increase
Cognizant just posted its strongest quarter in a while—Q3 2025 revenue hit $5.415 billion, up 7.4% from last year.
This marks five straight quarters of organic growth and the best sequential jump since 2022.
Raising the bar: Cognizant boosts 2025 revenue and earnings forecast
Cognizant isn't just beating Wall Street's expectations—they're raising their own goals for the year, now aiming for up to $21.1 billion in revenue and higher earnings per share ($5.22-$5.26).
The boost comes from landing six major deals this quarter (16 so far in 2025), plus smart moves that added extra growth—especially in North America.
Strong cash flow and shareholder returns
The company's cash flow is strong, and they're rewarding shareholders too—already returning significant amounts through buybacks and dividends this year, with more on the way (next dividend hits November 26).
If you're watching tech companies that keep delivering—and sharing success—Cognizant is definitely one to keep an eye on right now.