Cognizant's Q3 revenue soars to $5.415B, marking a 7.4% increase

Cognizant isn't just beating Wall Street's expectations—they're raising their own goals for the year, now aiming for up to $21.1 billion in revenue and higher earnings per share ($5.22-$5.26). The boost comes from landing six major deals this quarter (16 so far in 2025), plus smart moves that added extra growth—especially in North America.

Strong cash flow and shareholder returns

The company's cash flow is strong, and they're rewarding shareholders too—already returning significant amounts through buybacks and dividends this year, with more on the way (next dividend hits November 26).

If you're watching tech companies that keep delivering—and sharing success—Cognizant is definitely one to keep an eye on right now.