Uber to launch robotaxi service in late 2026
Uber is rolling out autonomous robotaxis by late 2026, using Lucid Gravity electric SUVs powered by Nuro's self-driving tech.
The service will launch first in San Francisco and then expand to more cities worldwide over the next six years, tapping into Uber's huge network across 70 countries.
Uber's global reach could make self-driving rides more accessible
This move puts Uber in direct competition with Waymo, which already runs driverless rides in several US cities and plans further US expansion in 2026.
Thanks to its global footprint, Uber could make self-driving rides way more accessible than ever before.
Safety is a top priority for Uber
Uber says safety is front and center: every robotaxi will go through tough simulations, closed-course trials, and supervised road testing with Nuro before picking up real passengers.
The goal? Making sure every ride feels as safe as it should be.