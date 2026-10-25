Chinese smartphone makers lose share in India amid memory-chip rise
Business
Chinese smartphone makers like Vivo, OPPO, and Xiaomi have hit a new low in India, with their market share dropping to 67% to 68% this past quarter, down from 75% last year.
Rising memory chip costs have pushed these brands to focus on pricier phones, leaving fewer budget options for shoppers.
Lava Ai+ lift India smartphone share
With Chinese brands scaling back on entry-level models, Indian companies like Lava and Ai+ have jumped in, growing their market share from just 2% last year to 7% now.
Ai+, launched only in July 2025, has seen its shipments more than quadruple.
Even newer names like Mivi and Boltt were launched in the last quarter.