Chip stocks rally as Intel jumps 10% to $111
Business
Chip stocks made a strong comeback on Thursday, with Intel jumping 10% to hit $111, its best in over two months.
AMD also climbed 7%, while NVIDIA and others like Marvell, Micron Technology, Sandisk, and others saw gains too.
This bounce follows recent worries over calls to slow frontier AI development and concerns about AI infrastructure spending, but investors seem more optimistic now.
Lower yields support AI infrastructure investment
Falling Treasury yields added to the good vibes, especially after the Federal Reserve's latest rate hike eased fears of more increases.
Lower yields make it easier to invest in things like AI infrastructure and data centers, so overall, it's been a solid Thursday for both chip stocks and tech investors.