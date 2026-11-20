Choi has held roles including Head of the Next-Generation Product Development Team, Head of the Strategic Product Development Team, and Head of Development at Samsung's MX Business Unit, and helped launch recent hits like the Galaxy S26 and Z Fold 8.

He's expected to lead innovation in foldables, wearables, and on-device AI, so expect more cool tech ahead.

TM Roh isn't leaving entirely; he'll stay on as one of Samsung's two CEOs but won't run the mobile division anymore.

This move is all about keeping Samsung ahead in the fast-changing smartphone game.