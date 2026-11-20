Choi Won-Joon succeeds TM Roh as Samsung mobile chief
Big change at Samsung: Choi Won-Joon is stepping in as the new head of Samsung's mobile division, taking over from TM Roh after almost seven years.
Samsung announced the leadership change on November 20 and marks a fresh chapter for the company's smartphone business.
TM Roh remains Samsung co CEO
Choi has held roles including Head of the Next-Generation Product Development Team, Head of the Strategic Product Development Team, and Head of Development at Samsung's MX Business Unit, and helped launch recent hits like the Galaxy S26 and Z Fold 8.
He's expected to lead innovation in foldables, wearables, and on-device AI, so expect more cool tech ahead.
TM Roh isn't leaving entirely; he'll stay on as one of Samsung's two CEOs but won't run the mobile division anymore.
This move is all about keeping Samsung ahead in the fast-changing smartphone game.