Chris Wood: AI craze shifts funds from India to semiconductors
Business
Chris Wood, Global Head of Equity Strategy at Jefferies, explains that global investors are moving their money out of India, driven less by domestic concerns, but because the AI craze is drawing funds toward semiconductor markets like South Korea and Taiwan.
He points out this shift is really about the worldwide rush for AI investments.
Wood upbeat and cautious on India
Wood believes India has strong long-term potential and could win back foreign investment, and explains what could trigger a return of foreign capital.
He's a bit cautious about how sustainable the current AI-driven spending will be, but remains upbeat about India's prospects.