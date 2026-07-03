Chris Wood sells Indian stocks, invests in South Korean AI
Business
Chris Wood just sold five Indian stocks and put his money into South Korean AI companies.
He's betting big on AI's role in shaping the future economy and sees more growth potential in South Korea's tech scene right now.
South Korea AI surge shifts investments
South Korea is quickly becoming an international hotspot for AI innovation, attracting investors who want solid returns.
But this switch shows how fast investment strategies can change when new tech opportunities pop up.