Christine Lagarde confirms she will leave ECB in October 2027
Business
Christine Lagarde, who has been leading the European Central Bank since 2019, just confirmed she will step down when her term ends in October 2027.
She shared in a recent interview, "I will leave in 2027," sparking plenty of talk about who might take over next.
France may back Klaas Knot
With Lagarde on her way out, France could back Klaas Knot, the former Dutch central bank chief, as her possible successor.
For context, Lagarde's run included steering the ECB through tough times like eurozone inflation.
Before this, she led the International Monetary Fund and was France's finance minister, so whoever follows has some big shoes to fill.