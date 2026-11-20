Christine Lagarde warns EU risks losing tokenized financial assets market
European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde says the European Union risks losing its chance to establish a common market for tokenized financial assets if new rules aren't set up soon.
Speaking at a major banking event, she explained that while tokenization can bring digital assets together, it only works if everyone plays by the same rules.
Lagarde highlights Pontes €1bn digital bond
Lagarde pointed out that banks are using more blockchain technology and that tokenized assets have already hit €23 billion this year.
She highlighted the ECB's Pontes platform, which recently helped settle a €1 billion digital bond, but reminded everyone: "Infrastructure alone is not enough. Common rules will be needed too, and those lie with legislators," said Christine Lagarde.
Clear rules are needed to keep things safe and fair as this space grows.