Christopher Landau says India and US trade deal near completion
India and the US are finally close to sealing a much-anticipated trade deal, according to US Deputy Secretary of State Christopher Landau.
He shared at the SelectUSA Summit that negotiations are down to the "that last hurdle" after months of back-and-forth.
Wrapping up this deal will let both countries shift their focus to bigger goals together.
India US framework targets 18% tariffs
The framework, announced in 2026, aims to cut US tariffs on Indian goods from 50% to 18% and drop penalties linked to India buying Russian oil.
After a recent Supreme Court ruling changed some tariff rules, India is seeking to recalibrate and redraft the agreement.
Both sides hope this agreement will help boost their trade all the way up to $500 billion by 2030, opening new doors for jobs and collaboration.