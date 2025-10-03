Chtrbox shares list at 18% premium on BSE SME platform

The company's financials and global presence

Chtrbox connects brands with social media influencers and has pulled off over 1,000 campaigns with about 500 influencers, serving both Indian and overseas clients.

For FY25, they reported a 7% jump in income to ₹59.45 crore and a net profit of ₹8.86 crore, with anchor investors backing them before the IPO.

The company also has a global footprint, working in places like Singapore, the UAE, US, and UK while keeping solid profit margins around 20%.