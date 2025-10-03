Chtrbox shares list at 18% premium on BSE SME platform
Chatterbox Technologies, the influencer marketing agency behind "Chtrbox," is making its stock market debut on the BSE SME platform this Friday.
Their IPO just wrapped up, raising ₹42.86 crore and getting oversubscribed by a massive 52 times—so much buzz that shares are already trading at an 18% premium over the issue price.
The company's financials and global presence
Chtrbox connects brands with social media influencers and has pulled off over 1,000 campaigns with about 500 influencers, serving both Indian and overseas clients.
For FY25, they reported a 7% jump in income to ₹59.45 crore and a net profit of ₹8.86 crore, with anchor investors backing them before the IPO.
The company also has a global footprint, working in places like Singapore, the UAE, US, and UK while keeping solid profit margins around 20%.