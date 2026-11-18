Firms are turning to flexible workforce models to keep up with fast-changing tech needs, especially in areas like AI, machine learning, and cybersecurity.

Demand for these skills has shot up (AI/ML roles alone saw an 86.5% increase), and contract hiring helps companies fill those gaps quickly.

By the end of 2026, contractual roles account for nearly 25% of positions in Indian GCCs, reflecting how the industry is adapting to stay competitive.