CIEL HR Services report: Contract staffing outpaces permanent IT jobs
Contract-based jobs are growing much faster than permanent positions in India's IT sector, according to a new CIEL HR Services report.
In FY26, contract staffing jumped by 10.1%, while permanent tech jobs only grew 2.3%.
This shift is happening as companies look for more flexibility and quick access to specialized talent.
Indian AI/ML roles up 86.5%
Firms are turning to flexible workforce models to keep up with fast-changing tech needs, especially in areas like AI, machine learning, and cybersecurity.
Demand for these skills has shot up (AI/ML roles alone saw an 86.5% increase), and contract hiring helps companies fill those gaps quickly.
By the end of 2026, contractual roles account for nearly 25% of positions in Indian GCCs, reflecting how the industry is adapting to stay competitive.