Ciena survey: 67% of Indian telcos foresee AI-driven network revenue
A new Ciena survey shows that most Indian telecom providers are feeling upbeat about artificial intelligence (AI) powering their next wave of revenue.
About 67% believe AI-driven network services will seriously boost their revenue in the next three to five years, making India one of the most bullish markets among the covered 12.
Indian telecom providers expect MOFN revenue
Key priorities include upgrading networks, making services more reliable, and building business models around edge computing and cloud.
Managed Optical Fibre Network (MOFN) services are getting a lot of attention. Almost 98% expect MOFN to contribute revenue over the next three years by interconnecting distributed AI compute clusters.
For users, this means less network congestion, smoother 5G, and faster customer support thanks to smarter tech behind the scenes.