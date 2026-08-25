Ciena survey: Indian telcos expect AI networks to boost revenue
Business
Indian telecom companies are betting big on AI-driven networks to boost their earnings.
A new survey by Ciena found that most Indian telecom professionals (67%) think AI-powered networks will seriously ramp up revenue in the next 3 to 5 years, with another 27% feeling pretty hopeful too.
Telcos prioritize low latency AI infrastructure
To cash in on AI, almost all respondents (93%) say upgrading to faster, energy-efficient network technology is a must, and most think it's urgent.
Providers are also focusing on enterprise edge solutions, with 96% saying low-latency performance is key for making money from new services like GPU-as-a-Service and private wireless.
The message? Telcos see advanced AI infrastructure as the way forward.