Cigarette prices set to jump in early 2026 Business Jan 08, 2026

In early 2026, cigarettes in India are getting a lot more expensive thanks to a new excise duty.

The tax adds a 40% GST plus an extra charge of ₹2,050-₹8,500 per 1,000 sticks (depending on size and filter), so expect each short cigarette to cost about ₹2.10 more and long ones around ₹5.40 extra.