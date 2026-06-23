CII president R Mukundan calls for supply chain diversification, reforms Business Jun 23, 2026

R Mukundan, president of the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), is pushing for big changes to help India attract more investments and stay resilient.

He is all about securing local resources and branching out supply chains to places like Africa and Latin America.

Mukundan says the focus should be on making it easier to do business, improving agriculture and mining, and boosting MSME competitiveness.