CII president R Mukundan calls for supply chain diversification, reforms
R Mukundan, president of the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), is pushing for big changes to help India attract more investments and stay resilient.
He is all about securing local resources and branching out supply chains to places like Africa and Latin America.
Mukundan says the focus should be on making it easier to do business, improving agriculture and mining, and boosting MSME competitiveness.
CII recommends proactive FDI and reforms
CII recommends a fresh, proactive strategy for bringing in foreign direct investment: think stronger global marketing and better support for investors.
Mukundan also wants production-linked incentive schemes expanded into areas like aerospace and defense.
Speeding up GST refunds, resolving disputes faster, and simplifying tax rules are all part of the plan to make India a top spot for global capital.