CII president R Mukundan urges smart reforms, AI, clean energy

CII's Mukundan urges energy data integration

Mukundan emphasized that India needs to boost renewable energy and other energy sources such as nuclear power, battery storage, and offshore wind and treat "AI and data centers need energy, so the energy policy and the data center policy need to be viewed as one comprehensive thrust."

He also called for bigger investments in research and tech innovation to help India level up.

Thanks to schemes like PLI making things more efficient, he sees India's economy as "faster, stronger, more resilient and more inclusive."