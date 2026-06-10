CII president R Mukundan urges smart reforms, AI, clean energy
India's future growth should be powered by smart reforms, clean energy, and a strong push for AI, says R Mukundan, president of the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII).
While celebrating Prime Minister Modi's 12 years in office, he highlighted how better infrastructure and digital moves like GST and UPI have set the stage for progress.
Mukundan wants the government to keep this momentum going with more investment, innovation, and stronger global trade links.
CII's Mukundan urges energy data integration
Mukundan emphasized that India needs to boost renewable energy and other energy sources such as nuclear power, battery storage, and offshore wind and treat "AI and data centers need energy, so the energy policy and the data center policy need to be viewed as one comprehensive thrust."
He also called for bigger investments in research and tech innovation to help India level up.
Thanks to schemes like PLI making things more efficient, he sees India's economy as "faster, stronger, more resilient and more inclusive."