CII projects India economy $26.5T by 2047, needs $106T assets
India's economy is set to hit $26.5 trillion by 2047, but to get there, the country needs to boost its financial assets from today's $7 trillion up to $106 trillion, according to CII's internal analysis.
The push comes as the government looks at banking reforms to make the financial sector stronger and future-ready.
CII seeks KYC automation, NBFC support
CII is calling for big updates, like making KYC (Know Your Customer) checks easier through automation and creating a permanent support system for nonbank finance companies.
They are also pushing for more lending for green energy projects, a national climate risk fund, and better digital infrastructure.
Plus, they want more focus on insurance, pensions, and private equity so India's financial system can keep up with its growth goals.