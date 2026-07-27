Cipla gets FDA approval for generic Advair Diskus, US rollout

Cipla just scored US Food and Drug Administration approval for its generic version of Advair Diskus, a popular inhaler used for asthma and COPD.

All three strengths (100/50 micrograms, 250/50 micrograms, and 500/50 micrograms) are covered.

The company plans to roll it out in the US in the second quarter of fiscal 2026-27, tapping into a $908 million market.