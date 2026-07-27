Cipla gets FDA approval for generic Advair Diskus, US rollout
Business
Cipla just scored US Food and Drug Administration approval for its generic version of Advair Diskus, a popular inhaler used for asthma and COPD.
All three strengths (100/50 micrograms, 250/50 micrograms, and 500/50 micrograms) are covered.
The company plans to roll it out in the US in the second quarter of fiscal 2026-27, tapping into a $908 million market.
Cipla's NY plant clears 1st DPI
This is Cipla's first dry powder inhaler cleared from its New York facility, a major step for its US operations.
Cipla's CEO Achin Gupta called it proof of its respiratory expertise, while Marc Falkin (CEO, North America) said it shows its investment in differentiated inhalation manufacturing capabilities is paying off.