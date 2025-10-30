Next Article
Cipla shares fall 4% as CEO Umang Vohra steps down
Business
Cipla's shares slipped over 4% on Thursday after the company shared its latest financial results and revealed that CEO Umang Vohra will step down when his term ends in March 2026.
The stock fell to ₹1,505, even though it's still slightly up for the year.
Cipla remains a major player, with a market cap topping ₹1.24 trillion.
Achin Gupta will take over as CEO in April 2026
Cipla posted steady growth this quarter—profits rose 3.7% to ₹1,353 crore and revenue grew nearly 7%.
Looking ahead, current Global COO Achin Gupta is set to become CEO from April 2026, pending shareholder approval.