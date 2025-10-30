Cipla shares fall 4% as CEO Umang Vohra steps down Business Oct 30, 2025

Cipla's shares slipped over 4% on Thursday after the company shared its latest financial results and revealed that CEO Umang Vohra will step down when his term ends in March 2026.

The stock fell to ₹1,505, even though it's still slightly up for the year.

Cipla remains a major player, with a market cap topping ₹1.24 trillion.