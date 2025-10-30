Meta's hardware division has lost over $70B since 2020

Outlook

Meta expects lower revenue from Reality Labs in Q4

Meta's finance chief Susan Li said that the company expects lower revenue from Reality Labs in Q4 compared to the same period last year. This is because the company did not introduce a new VR headset in 2025. "We're still expecting significant year-over-year growth in AI glasses revenue in Q4 as we benefit from strong demand for the recent products that we've introduced, but that is more than offset by the headwinds to the Quest headsets," Li said.