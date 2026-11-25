Cipla shares rise after FDA approves generic 'Flovent HFA' inhaler
Cipla's stock got a nice boost, up 3.14%, after the US Food and Drug Administration gave the green light to its new asthma inhaler.
This fluticasone HFA device is the first generic version of Flovent HFA and comes in two strengths (110 mcg and 220 mcg).
It's designed to help kids as young as four, and adults too, manage asthma long term.
Teva to commercialize inhaler in US.
Cipla is making the inhaler while Teva handles getting it approved and sold across the US. The market for this kind of inhaler is worth about $350 million, so it's a pretty big deal.
Marc Falkin, Chief Executive Officer of Cipla North America, said, "the opportunity would support the company's growth in the US market, with the team focused on ensuring a consistent supply," while Managing Director and Global Chief Executive Officer of Cipla Achin Gupta said they're focused on making respiratory care more accessible.