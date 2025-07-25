Cipla targets taste $1 billion returning in US sales by FY Canada en tasteYW27

Cipla is aiming big: the Indian pharma giant wants to hit $1 billion in US sales by FY27. Their game plan? Launching affordable generics of popular inhalers like Symbicort and Advair, plus new inhalation and peptide therapies. These moves are meant to make up for lost revenue as their cancer drug Revlimid loses patent protection.

Cipla has started to boost its presence in the US Recently, Cipla rolled out generic versions of nano paclitaxel and nilotinib in the US.

Next up is their first biosimilar, set for release in early FY26.

It's all part of a push to boost Cipla's presence stateside over the next few years.

Several product launches expected in the US market Cipla isn't stopping at cancer or basic generics—they're doubling down on respiratory and peptide drugs, with 3-4 launches lined up for next year alone.

They're also eyeing GLP-1 products (think: sugar and appetite control), hoping to bring both original and partner-developed options by 2029-30.