Cipla's Umang Vohra to step down as CEO in 2026

Cipla just announced that Umang Vohra, their Managing Director and Global CEO, will step down on March 31, 2026, after nearly a decade leading the company. Achin Gupta—currently the Global COO—will take over as CEO from April 1.

Gupta's promotion signals continuity amid Cipla's global growth focus This leadership change comes at a time when Cipla is focusing on innovation and growth globally.

The company indicates that Gupta's promotion signals continuity and an emphasis on innovation and sustainable growth, especially with healthcare evolving so quickly.

Gupta has already played a big role in modernizing Cipla's retail side and launching new consumer-focused ideas.

Gupta's journey at Cipla and his academic background Gupta joined Cipla in 2021 as CEO of its India business before becoming global COO earlier this year.

He holds degrees from IIT Delhi (MTech) and IIM Ahmedabad (MBA), and has led everything from manufacturing to supply chains while building key partnerships for Cipla worldwide.