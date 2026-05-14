Cisco shares jump 17.2% to $119.36 on hyperscalers' AI orders

Cisco cuts about 4,000 jobs

For the quarter ending April 2026, Cisco pulled in $15.8 billion in revenue (up 12% from last year) and boosted net income to $3.37 billion.

The company now expects up to $9 billion in AI orders this year, almost double its earlier estimate.

Despite all the growth, Cisco is also cutting about 4,000 jobs (less than 5% of staff) as it shifts focus toward high-demand areas like AI and security tech.