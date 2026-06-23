Citi raises S&P 500 target to 8,100 on AI earnings

Citi raises 2026 S&P earnings estimate

Citi boosted its 2026 earnings estimate for the S&P 500 from $320 to $350, noting most recent updates have been positive.

Even though stock prices are high, Pettit says his confidence comes from real earnings growth, not hype.

Citi likes markets like South Korea and Taiwan because of their tech connections, but is less keen on India right now due to slower earnings upgrades.

Industrials and materials tied to AI are also seeing stronger margins thanks to pricing power.