Citi Research: Cognizant scales AI pilots into larger business deals

Citi points out that Cognizant is shifting from just software work to using AI to get more done per employee.

IT service providers are also switching to fixed-price contracts that pay for outcomes, not just hours worked.

Thanks to this approach, Cognizant expects a 5% to 7% bump in revenue per person in the medium term.

Plus, ongoing project expansions and bigger deals could help them stand out as IT services start looking more alike everywhere.