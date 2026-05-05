Citibank appoints Raj Rathi to head India M&A June 2026
Business
Citibank just picked Raj Rathi to lead its mergers and acquisitions (M&A) team in India, starting June 2026.
He will be handling big deals and working closely with clients across major industries.
Rathi led strategy, invested about $150 million
Rathi comes from Dream Sports, where he led strategy and invested about $150 million.
Citibank is counting on his deal-making experience to boost its M&A game and help the bank grow in India's fast-changing market.