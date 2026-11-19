Citigroup CEO Jane Fraser is sounding the alarm on a new wave of tech headaches: rapid software updates to fight off smarter AI-powered cyberattacks.

Speaking at a Bloomberg event, she said, "The volume of changes, the patches, that is going through the world's tech stack at the same time is five- to 10-fold what we've ever seen before," and warned that all these rapid-fire patches are making system outages more likely.