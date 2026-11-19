Citigroup CEO Jane Fraser warns AI-related patches could cause outages
Citigroup CEO Jane Fraser is sounding the alarm on a new wave of tech headaches: rapid software updates to fight off smarter AI-powered cyberattacks.
Speaking at a Bloomberg event, she said, "The volume of changes, the patches, that is going through the world's tech stack at the same time is five- to 10-fold what we've ever seen before," and warned that all these rapid-fire patches are making system outages more likely.
Fraser calls 'tsunami of patching'
Fraser, who's led Citi since 2021 (and made history as its first female CEO), calls this constant fixing a "tsunami of patching."
With recent tech glitches, even at big banks like JPMorgan Chase, she says it's clear companies need stronger security and better ways to handle updates, or risk getting caught off guard by fast-evolving AI threats.